Six more US officers charged over Kiwi's shooting

Christian Glass. Photo: Supplied / RM Lawyers

Criminal charges have been brought against a further six US police officers for failure to intervene in the fatal shooting of Christchurch-born Christian Glass.

Glass was shot five times by police in his car near Denver, Colorado, in June last year.

The 22-year-old called 911 for help during an apparent mental health crisis.

Body-camera footage showed Glass, at times, making heart signs with his hands to the officers, though he refused to leave his vehicle.

The hour-long stand-off ended with officers smashing a window, tasering Glass and finally shooting him.

The District Attorney of the Fifth Judicial District has charged Georgetown marshall Randy Williams, former Clear Creek County deputy, and current Georgetown officer Timothy Collins, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ryan Bennie, Idaho Springs police officer Brittany Morrow, Colorado Gaming Commission officer Christa Lloyd and Colorado Gaming Commission officer Mary Harris.

Lawyers for the family say the additional charges are significant because they recognise Buen and Gould did not act alone.

"Each of the six officers charged today had ample opportunity to stop the unjustified and senseless use of force against Christian Glass.

"They took part in and enabled a plan to use criminal and unlawful force against Christian.

"Had any one of these six officers stepped up to do the right thing, Christian would be alive today."

Former sergeant Kyle Gould has pleaded guilty to his part in the fatal shooting.

Former deputy sheriff Andrew Buen pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment.