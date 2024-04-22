Six youths arrested after stealing vehicles

Six youths have been arrested after a crime spree which included stealing vehicles and dangerous driving across Christchurch.

The youths were arrested in a stolen vehicle on Sunday night, reported Chris Lynch Media.

It is understood the group allegedly spent the weekend evading police.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media the youth were spotted in a stolen vehicle in Hornby just before 5pm on Sunday.

The vehicle was located by police about 25 minutes later on Chappie Place.

When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle was recovered and six youths were arrested, the spokesperson said.