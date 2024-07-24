Speeding fines skyrocket in Rakaia

Police issued 41 speeding infringements in the first month of the new 50km/h speed zone through Rakaia, more than they had issued in the previous three years along the stretch of State Highway 1. PHOTO JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

More speeding fines have been issued in Rakaia in a month than over the previous three years combined.

The big increase in tickets came after the speed limit dropped from 70km/h to 50km/h on State Highway 1 through the Rakaia township in Canterbury, which came into effect on May 17.

When the speed limit change was announced, NZ Transport Agency advised “police will be in the area to remind people that new speed limits apply”.

Police dished out 41 speed infringements along the 50km/h zone, which starts just after the Rakaia River Bridge to the southern end of the Rakaia township.

In response to an Official Information Act request, police said that between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2024, police issued 12 infringement notices for speed offences on the same stretch of SH1 in Rakaia.

In 2023, there were six tickets in total, including a motorist who breached the 30km/h temporary speed limit during the construction of an in-road weigh scale.

There were four tickets in 2022 and just one between May and December 2021.

The speed limits might not have been welcomed by the 41 drivers caught breaking them, but the Rakaia community is pleased.

Rakaia Community Association chairman Neil Pluck said he had been concerned that while it would slow people down, it would bunch traffic up, making it harder to cross SH1.

“It has bunched the traffic but it's travelling slower, so the gaps between the bunches are longer and you have more time to walk or drive across the road.

Neil Pluck. PHOTO JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

“You feel a lot safer standing on the side of the road, or parked waiting for your chance to scoot across or merge.

“It’s working well but we are still pushing NZTA for pedestrian-controlled traffic lights in the middle of the salmon site block.”

He also felt the 50km/h speed limit could have better signage.

The speed reductions were wanted by the community but were also a result of the southbound Rakaia Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre becoming operational.

As well as the speed through Rakaia dropping, the speed across the Rakaia Bridge all the way to Weavers Road, the site of the northbound weigh station, has been reduced to 80km/h.

There is also a 60km/h variable speed zone associated with trucks entering and exiting the southbound centre on North Rakaia Road. Meanwhile, it was Methven’s turn for a speed reduction on Friday.

The speed limit on State Highway 77 from Racecourse Avenue to just past Holmes Road, covering 600m, reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h.

NZTA also advised that police would be in the area in the days following the reduction “to remind drivers of the change”.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.