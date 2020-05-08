Speeding motorists a concern for police during level 3

Photo: File

Canterbury police say speeding drivers have been a concern during alert level 3 - but the number of crashes has not been more than usual.

A police spokesperson said data showing the number of crashes since April 28 is not yet available but "we know there is more traffic on our roads and speeding is a concern".

"There does not appear to be any significant change in the number of crashes."

On Sunday night, a vehicle crashed into a fence, causing a small fire on Dyers Pass Rd in Cashmere. A motorist was also arrested near New Brighton and Wainoni Rds on Wednesday because of his manner of driving. And police arrested a 22-year-old in Christchurch on Thursday after he crashed his vehicle into a fence.

The spokesperson said people should not get complacent, continue being vigilant and obey the level 3 rules.

"The current restrictions are clear - no unnecessary travel outside your region.

"We’re also asking motorists to please make safe decisions around travelling to permitted recreational activity.

"Now is not the time to become complacent, the rules still apply and people must adhere to them for the safety of everyone," they said.