Springbok tour anniversary: Christchurch protest photos wanted

Police and Springbok rugby tour protesters in 1981. Photo: Christchurch Star Archive, CCL-StarP-01042A

It's been 40 years since the divisive and controversial 1981 Springbok tour - and libraries across Christchurch want people to share their memories of the protests.

Protests were held in the months leading up to the South African team's arrival in Auckland on July 19, including one in Cathedral Square on July 4. The anti-tour activists tried to stop the Springboks from coming.

Photographs from that and other protest that took place in Christchurch are being collected by Canterbury Stories - Christchurch City Libraries’ digital archives collection.

"They capture the passion and anger of the protestors - but most of the faces and the stories behind remain untold," said head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

"We are very keen for people with any information or stories about those images to share with us through the comments section on the site.

"We’re also encouraging anyone with their own images who would like to contribute them to the collection to do so."

Anti-tour protests continued throughout the 56 days that the Springboks remained in the country. Photo: Canterbury Stories archive

In Christchurch, the protests escalated on the day of the first test match against the All Blacks at Lancaster Park on August 15.

South Africa at that time was operating under the Apartheid system of racial segregation and discrimination and many New Zealanders believed playing sport with them effectively condoned a racist regime.

Anti-tour protests continued throughout the 56 days that the Springboks remained in the country.

As well as the Canterbury Stories collection, images from the tour - many of them taken by the Christchurch Star - can be viewed on digital exhibition screens at a number of libraries until September 26.