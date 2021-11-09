State-of-the-art clubhouse for New Brighton surf lifesavers

For the third time since its inception in July 1910, the New Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club has a new clubhouse.

And this one has all the bells and whistles needed to make it a truly integrated community space.

At its recent official opening, hundreds of visitors, dignitaries, current and former club members trooped through the doors of the new purpose-built facility to see what the future of surf lifesaving in New Brighton had become.

Club member Matt Nash said it was a good opening and the building was well-designed with everything serving a purpose.

“This time we have a building designed for the future, made with materials that are designed to last and it’s got all the bells and whistles in it to help us as we serve the community,” he said.

The club – the oldest surf lifesaving club in New Zealand – had been forced to continue operating out of its previous quake-damaged building while it sourced funding and consent for the new complex over the past decade.

Club committee member Stu Bryce said it was great to finally see the $3.6 million building formally opened.

“The new design allows people to sit, and be sheltered as they watch what’s happening out to sea, as well as providing a number of community spaces for any community groups wanting to use them for classes or any type of function.

“With patrols starting next weekend it was good to get it opened before the new season started,” Bryce said.

“Lots of people came in during the opening, asking questions and learning about what we are doing here, some even asked to join.”

He said the biggest thing they wanted to do was not put a noose around the neck of the next generation of club members with the building.

“We built it to last 50-plus years with materials designed to wear, the specially treated pine used on the walls will eventually silver up nicely but won’t decay in a hurry,” Bryce said.

Some of the new features incorporated by the club in the design include cameras scanning the beach to count the number of people there at any time.

“Our patrols are based on numbers and this new ability allows us to record the numbers of people there on the beach both during patrol hours and also after hours so that we can plan to increase or move our coverage to suit the conditions,” Bryce said.