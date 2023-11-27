State of the art tech being installed at new Hornby Library

Photo: Newsline

The new library being built at Matatiki Hornby Centre will include a bookable recording space, editing equipment and other creative resources.

Hornby Library is relocating from Goulding Ave to the new centre, which is currently under construction in Kyle Park.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries Carolyn Robertson said the Auahatanga Creative Space is an exciting addition.

“Similar resources at Tūranga, Central Library, South Library and Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre have all been really popular, so it’s great to be adding another location to the Christchurch Libraries network.”

The audio/video space will be equipped with professional-grade video, sound and image editing software, and hardware including microphones, sound mixing boards and computers.

“People will also be able to sign up for classes to learn their way around the software, hardware and other equipment so they are qualified to work directly with the technology available.

“If you’ve ever wanted to start a podcast, record a song or learn to make beautiful graphics, this is a great, affordable and accessible place to start or take your skills to the next level,” says Ms Robertson.

Katie Beer, head of music at Hornby High School, says students being able to access recording technology in their own community will be “epic”.

“Hornby High School has some wonderfully talented musicians. We do not, however, have any digital or recording equipment,” says Beer.

NCEA music students are required to create and record music to submit for assessment.

“We do this at a basic level, using student devices. It is not great quality recording, and also does not give students a real experience of recording music. Having a studio over the road will mean we can build recording time into our curriculum,” says Ms Beer.

The Auahatanga Creative Space at the centre will also be equipped with a laser cutter, 3D printer, sewing machines and overlocker, heat press, embroidery machine, and other resources.

Matatiki Hornby Centre is due to open in early 2024. Once complete, the 4000m2 community centre will include a library, customer service area and pool facility.