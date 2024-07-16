Street upgrade to ease impact of motorway traffic

Flockton St. Photo: Newsline

Residents living on a busy Christchurch street won't have to put up with the vibrations caused by increased traffic from the Northern Corridor for too much longer.

New road surface and traffic calming measures on Flockton St in St Albans have been signed off by the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board.

They will aim to address long-standing vibration issues, exacerbated by the rise in vehicles since the motorway opened in 2020.

The board approved the work at its latest meeting. It is due to get under way early next year. The vibration issues date back to before the earthquakes.

The board also approved four safe speed platforms along the length of the street to slow down vehicles, which includes making a temporary speed platform at the intersection with Westminster St permanent and installing stop signs at the intersections with Speight St and Carrick St.

Board chair Emma Norrish said the people living on Flockton St have been waiting a long time for the work.

"I’m pleased we got a resolution for the local community.

"We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this area to make sure things improve.

"It’s really important we get to work on renewing this road surface as soon as possible to sort out the vibrations which have been affecting residents.

"As a board, we’ve really been feeling for them."

The work on Flockton St will get under way early next year. Feedback from residents last year led to the proposal to also install platforms on Francis St being removed from the plan.

Instead Christchurch City Council will continue to monitor the traffic volume and consider further action "if certain criteria are met".