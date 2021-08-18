Bid to solve Christchurch Northern Corridor traffic issues

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
City council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said traffic issues in the area were "complex".
The corridor opened last year, linking the northern motorway to Cranford St and QEII Drive at a cost of $290 million.
Traffic calming trials on Francis Ave and Thames St were carried out earlier this year to address an increase in traffic caused by this link.
"They had a larger impact on the surrounding streets than anticipated."
An area-wide solution was needed, she said.
"All options are currently on the table and range from the installation of passive traffic calming measures [such as] chicanes to restricting movements along specific streets.
"We won’t know what the options are until we have finished the survey and undertaken some design work."
The survey was made with this feedback in mind, she said.
The survey, available here, will be open until August 31.
"I'd encourage people to fill it out," Twaddell said.
As a community activator, she heard many stories from the residents of the area about the impact of the northern corridor.
"I haven't heard many positives.
"Speed is the big one, and safety. Those are the two main issues."