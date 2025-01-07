'Strong' leads in search for man who tried to lure girl into vehicle

Police are continuing to investigate an incident in which a man allegedly tried to abduct a young girl by luring her into a vehicle in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the man approached the girl near the Tennyson and Seddon St intersection in Sydenham about 3pm on Thursday.

He attempted to lure the girl into his vehicle but she fled the scene.

The police spokesperson said they are following "strong lines of inquiry".

"It was a suspicious approach," the spokesperson said.

Police are not aware of any other similar incidents.

However, the girl's age and the type of vehicle used in the incident were not disclosed.