Supermarket cougher refused bail, tested for coronavirus

Raymond Coombs was in the Fresh Choice supermarket in Barrington.

A Christchurch man who filmed himself deliberately coughing on supermarket shoppers has appeared in court.

Raymond Coombs, 38, faces two charges relating to the incident at Fresh Choice Barrington. He appeared via video link at the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

One charge is of criminal nuisance and one is of failing to follow a medical officer of health's orders.

The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

He was refused bail and has been tested for Covid-19.

Coombs sparked outrage when he filmed himself coughing and sneezing on customers in the Fresh Choice – and then posted it on Facebook.

He later took down the video and apologised – claiming he'd had too much to drink.

Police arrested Coombs on Saturday night.

Judge Jane McMeeken told the court today she considers this serious offending – which has caused concern nationwide.

Coombs was remanded in custody until Thursday – while the court awaits his Covid-19 test results.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday described the man as an "idiot".

In the video Coombs walks through Fresh Choice supermarket in Barrington, coughing near other customers and smiling.

The post was later deleted from his Facebook page.

"I'm sorry for this prank. It never should've happened, the alcohol had really taken effect and I have no sensor when I get this messy," Coombs wrote.

"There is nothing else that I can say but apologise to everybody, and assure you all it will not happen again."

Fresh Choice Barrington confirmed they reported the video to police.