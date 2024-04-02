Susie45 talks about infamous Hurricanes handbag fiasco

The Roxy handbag Tana Umaga used in the Chris Masoe incident. Photo: Supplied

Susie Langmaid laughs when asked about how much she paid for her handbag.

"$18. I got it in Bali," she revealed from an island off Queensland.

Susie Langmaid has recounted her role in New Zealand’s most infamous handbag purchase - the Roxy bag used by Tana Umaga to hit Chris Masoe at the Jolly Poacher. Photo: Supplied

Tracked down by The Star following the recent story on Trade Me’s 25 quirkiest sale items , Langmaid hasn’t always been so light-hearted about her spending on fashion accessories, especially when she wasn’t actually spending her own money.

The Australian didn’t exactly enjoy what transpired after she won an online auction for a Roxy handbag in May 2006, under the username of Susie45.

The handbag was memorably wielded by Tana Umaga to reprimand Hurricanes teammate Chris Masoe after the latter had an altercation inside Christchurch's Jolly Poacher pub on Victoria St after the Super 14 final at Jade Stadium.

Owner Nicole Davies then playfully listed the handbag on Trade Me and was astounded when the leading legitimate bid was $22,800.

While Langmaid happily revisited her role in the purchase on behalf of a mystery businessman, one aspect remains under wraps.

"I got hounded for months by the media trying to get his identity. It’s still private and privileged information,” she reminded The Star before reminiscing about the auction.

"I got approached by a close friend who said someone wanted to buy the handbag. I didn’t even know who Chris Masoe was.”

Langmaid also heard from Trade Me, which was dubious her interest was legitimate, a reasonable request given there had been an alcohol-impaired bid for $100 million.

She ultimately regretted acting as a conduit, although linking with Davies was worthwhile: “I was so happy that incident made her a lot of money.”

It was not as lucrative for Langmaid, who charged five per cent of the purchase price as her buyer’s agent fee - in this instance $1140.

"I got a hamburger at the pub when I handed it over and I had to fight to get my phone ($275) phone bill paid,” she said.