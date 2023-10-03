Tactix to open season against Steel

The Southern Steel know who they will be playing and where in 2024.

When and how they will get their first win in nearly two years is to be determined.

Netball New Zealand yesterday released the ANZ Premiership draw for next year, a big one for the sport in this country as the national body celebrates its centenary.

The biggest change from this year is that double-headers have been canned.

There is no World Cup or Commonwealth Games to worry about, so the domestic netball competition can spread out over 17 weeks (15 rounds followed by elimination final and grand final).

All 15 rounds feature Saturday (7pm), Sunday (4pm) and Monday (7pm) games, starting on April 13 and finishing on July 22, before the finals.

The Steel open with the South Island derby against the Tactix in Christchurch on Monday, April 15.

Their first home game is against the Mystics at Stadium Southland a week later.

As usual, the Steel have two games in Dunedin — against the Mystics (May 26) and Stars (July 15).

Other Steel games in Invercargill are against the Stars (May 4), Pulse (June 1), Tactix (June 22), Pulse (July 1) and Magic (July 20).

Their other games on the road against the Pulse (April 28), Magic (May 11), Tactix (May 19), Stars (June 8), Magic (June 17) and Mystics (July 7).

The Steel had the perfectly imperfect season in 2023, losing all 15 games.

Their last win in the ANZ Premiership was on May 22, 2022.

A New Zealand netball centenary exhibition will open at the Auckland Museum late next year.