Teen charged after allegedly breaking into car in Papanui

A 15-year-old has been arrested in Christchurch after allegedly breaking into a car on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a group of youths breaking into vehicles on Condell Ave in Papanui about 11.45am.

Christchurch metro response manager, Inspector Leairne Dow, said officers arrived to find a member of the group still inside a vehicle after a witness called police.

"The four youths were taken into custody without further incident, and one person was charged,” Dow said.

A 15-year-old is facing charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and possession of instruments for conversion and was set to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court next Tuesday.

The other youths were taken home by police after being warned.

“We understand this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be frustrating and invasive for our community,” Dows said.

“I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond promptly.”