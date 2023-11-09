'There was blood everywhere': Frightened motel staff member helped critically injured man

Motel owner Manav Sharma said a staff member came to the aid of a critically injured person. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A Christchurch motel owner says a frightened staff member came to the aid of a critically injured person covered in blood who turned up at reception after being attacked in the street.

Police are investigating the assault near Aotea Motel on Bealey Avenue shortly after midnight that left blood spattered on the driveway.

Motel owner Manav Sharma said CCTV footage appeared to show the person being chased and attacked nearby, leaving guests to wonder if there had been a gang fight.

"We can see clearly one person chasing the other person. Not a good scene. Literally the person chasing just pushed him down in the middle of the road and then [the attacked person] got up and came over to the motel," he said.

"Everyone was thinking of their own safety in the first place and wondering if a gang war had been here, because there was blood everywhere."

Sharma said the injured person was not a guest, but followed the motel's lights from the street to ask for help.

Their bloody appearance gave his night manager a fright, he said.

"When he came to the door the night manager wasn't sure what to do for a split second, we could see the blood everywhere. But within a fraction of seconds they were like, OK the first thing we need to do is call 111 and get some aid to them, their safety is the priority," Sharma said.

"It was fortunate for the guy that he was quick-thinking and followed the lights, came to the reception and that someone was there and was awake, because it was past 12am. Hopefully he is fine, he's in safe hands."

Guests woke to police officers and a crime scene outside their doors this morning.

Sharma said he had not seen any sign the violence was gang-related.

Police had finished examining the scene by mid-morning, but a trail of blood could still be clearly seen on the road and footpath leading to the motel.