There's something for everyone this weekend

Things to do

Enjoy a weekend of vintage markets, sewing skills, storytimes and roller derby thrills in Christchurch!

Revamp Vintage Autumn Market

Check out Christchurch’s largest indoor vintage market from 10am – 3pm Sunday at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand! It’s a little bit Portobello market, a tad French flea market and a smidgeon car boot sale.

There’s something for everyone at this vibrant vintage market! Come for a rummage and find your treasure amongst the ever-changing stall offerings.

Make your own pot plant holders at Tūranga

Head down to Tūranga Library on Saturday to learn basic sewing skills and make pot plant holders! You’ll learn fun, easy and colourful ideas to reuse any material you have at home.

This event will be held in the morning from 10:30am – Midday, or in the afternoon from 2pm – 3:30pm. Bookings are required for these sessions, and all items and materials are provided for a fee of $10.

Ebbs & Flows

We’re ending NZ Music Month with a bunch of friends and opening the door with no charge, free music and good vibes! Come and celebrate King Cass’s newest single release and the recent management signing with New Zealous Music.

Make your way to Churchills Tavern, 54 Battersea Street, from 8pm – Midnight on Saturday! Find out more here.

Tūranga storytime: Wiremu Weka Treks the Alps

Join author Kinsa Hays to hear how the very smart bird Wiremu Weka takes on adventures of all shapes and sizes! Wiremu chases stolen treasures, sneaks aboard the famous TranzAlpine express train, and finds himself crossing the Southern Alps.

This interactive storytime is a fun event for all ages! Head down to Tūranga on Saturday from 2pm to get involved.

Te Ara Kākāriki native plantout Tai Tapu

Join us for a day of planting at Tai Tapu this Sunday from 10am – 2pm! Since 2018, we’ve planted around 5000 plants at this site, making a great stepping stone for birds to come down the valley from the Port Hills.

Spades, gloves, mallets, instructions and morning tea will be provided! Register for this planting day or check out our website for all our planting events this year.

Southern Smashup 2023 – Roller Derby Event

Back for a second year, the Southern Smashup is the ultimate one-day roller derby event! Hosted by Dead End Derby, this event will be underway from 10am – 8pm Saturday at Pioneer Rec and Sport Centre.

There will be six games of derby throughout the day starting with four games of ultimate mixed scrimmage. Also, there will be a junior roller derby game to showcase the up-and-coming under-18 skaters! Door sales entry starts at $2, more here.