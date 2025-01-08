Thousands of native trees planted across city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool said 152,900 native trees were planted last season.
He said volunteers played a "huge role in this success" through community planting days in the lead-up to Christmas.
"An impressive 16,000 trees were planted by volunteers alongside the Eco Action group at QEII Park this year, and 12,000 by volunteers in other community parks across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula."
Another 41,000 wetland trees were planted by council rangers at parks in the Coastal and Plains areas, while 13,000 went into community parks.
"Mulching, clearing weeds and watering are already underway, and any help we can get from volunteers makes a huge difference.
"We really appreciate people coming back to continue the work where they planted, or new volunteers getting involved so we can better support the survival of the plantings."
- Anyone who wants to volunteer can fill out this form or email parks.volunteers@ccc.govt.nz for more information. Upcoming planting days, working bees and other volunteer opportunities will be listed here.