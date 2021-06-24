Traffic light sensors still causing delays on Dyers Pass Rd

Continuing frustration from drivers about road works on Dyers Pass has resulted in action from Christchurch City Council.

Added delays to travel times over Dyers Pass Rd have been caused by road users not activating traffic light sensors.

To address this, city council head of transport Lynette Ellis said it is adding a painted limit line and signage to assist people with stopping in the right place, so the lights are activated.

There is also a phone number that anyone who has problems with the traffic lights can call.

Lynette Ellis.

Governors Bay residents have been posting on social media to let others know when the traffic lights have stalled.

Ellis said some of the recent delays occurred when a rock hit and severed a traffic light cable, resulting in a complete outage.

“The traffic management team responded to that by getting a stop/go system operating while the lights were fixed,” she said.

Ellis said the city council had received about 10 complaints and queries about the traffic lights since the road works began.

The city council has reinstalled electronic signs to remind road users of the delays as contractors are operating on several longer work sites.