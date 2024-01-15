'Tremendous servant' of Hornby remembered

Hornby identity Ross Houliston died on New Year’s Eve, aged 77; he was an integral part of the Save Denton Park Group. Photo: Supplied

Passionate, integral, a battler, a full-time volunteer, and a “tremendous server” of the community are just a few of the words used to describe Hornby identity Ross Houliston.

Ross died on New Year’s Eve from pancreatic cancer, aged 77.

Said Hornby Ward councillor Mark Peters: “Ross was the ultimate battler for Hornby, he was an integral part of the Save Denton Park Group when we . . . saved the park from the council aiming to put what is now the Matatiki Hornby Centre on it.

“One of the major battles that he was fighting for, and we will continue to resolve in his honour, is the major problem that Hornby and Yaldhurst have with quarrying and the silica dust that comes from it.

“Ross will be dearly missed by our community, may he rest in peace, we will battle on.”

Ross was a long-standing member and former Hornby Club president of 25 years, as well as a founding member of the Greater Hornby Residents Association, where he was an office holder for the committee before becoming the research and submissions officer.

Said the association on Facebook: “Ross loved this community beyond reproach and fought with an absolute passion for its residents . . . and many called him the full-time volunteer for us.

“RIP Ross from a very grateful community, we have seen a totara tree fall in the forest of Greater Hornby in recent days.”

The association said Ross was a “tremendous servant” to the wider Hornby community. In 2021, he was a recipient of a Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board services award.

Ross was the husband of Marilyn, a dad/stepfather of Calder, Shelley, Steven, Wendy, Julia and the late Caren, and a grandad and great-grandad to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ross died at home, and a family gathering was held followed by a private cremation.

Ross and Hornby Ward councillor Mark Peters advocating for the green turning arrow on Amyes Rd. Photo: Supplied

Marc Duff, former residents association chairperson, also took to Facebook to post: “Sadly the news before New Year’s that none of us wanted to hear, was the passing of Ross Houliston . . .Firstly though my thoughts go out to Marilyn and her family.

“It has always been a pleasure to call around to the Houliston house and always get a warm welcome and a ‘can you help me with my computer’. The mark of the man is despite being incredibly sick himself in recent times, he always asked first, whenever we talked on the phone, how were my mum and dad.

“He was diligent and passionate about his work for the Hornby community he loved so much. He would not be afraid to give the local community board or city council a tune-up if he thought they needed it but he always gained their respect with his passion, knowledge, and wisdom.”

Duff said Ross “took on the might of waste management” and “stopped a hazardous waste treatment and stabilisation plant being built in Hornby South”, and his sense of humour was “always never far away”.

Hornby now has its own Noddy train, thanks to Ross. Photo: Supplied

He was also an advocate for the green turning arrow at Amyes Rd.

Peters said Ross worked hard to successfully get the 1974 Commonwealth Games logo on the Denton Park grandstand sign.

Said Duff: “The community has benefited through Ross and Marilyn in that Hornby and the GHRA now have their own Noddy train, thanks to their foresight. What an honour to see the master in action and increase my knowledge and learnings, especially around quarries and their impact on residents.

“Ross, you may have passed but your fight to make the Hornby community the best it can be will go on and you will always be close to our thoughts and that’s the greatest legacy you left – you left our community in a stronger state.”