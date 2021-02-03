Tricycle stolen from brain injury trust recovered but damaged

The red Gomier 20 inch six speed tricycle has been recovered. Photo: Canterbury Police / Facebook

A specialised tricycle stolen from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust in Christchurch last week has been recovered.

Police made a public appeal last Tuesday asking for anyone who had seen the red Gomier 20 inch six speed tricycle to come forward.

A police spokesperson said the tricycle was recovered on Wednesday. However, it had been damaged.

It stolen from the trust on Ilam Rd, Burnside, between December 17 and January 14.

The tricycle belonged to a man with a brain injury and is a specialised piece of equipment which made a huge difference to his daily life.