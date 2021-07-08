TVNZ reporter opens up about PTSD after Christchurch quake

Reverend Frank Ritchie interviewing TVNZ reporter Joy Reid. Photo: Stephanie Soh

As TVNZ’s Europe correspondent, Joy Reid covered a royal wedding, the Paris riots and Brexit - but she nearly missed out on her dream role after the Christchurch quake.

Within hours of the February 2011 earthquake, Reid was staring down the barrel of the camera reporting live to a horrified nation.

The trauma of that day came at a significant personal cost, with Reid suffering from such severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the months to come that she couldn’t even walk to the letterbox.

In this interview with Media Chaplain Rev Frank Ritchie, Joy opens up about the impact that experience had on her reporting, her sense of failure, and how she wound up essentially discounting herself for the job of her dreams.

