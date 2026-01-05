Two airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after crash

At least two people have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash west of Tekapo.

A police spokesman said the crash between Tekapo Powerhouse Rd and Braemar Rd happened about 7pm on Sunday.

The crash had blocked State Highway 8 and emergency services were currently at the scene.

‘‘Three people are reported to have serious injuries, while another has moderate injuries.’’

Three rescue helicopters were responding to the crash and the highway was expected to be closed for some time.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said, of the three people with serious injuries, two had been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

Paramedics were still assessing the other two people.

Three vehicles, a critical care paramedic and manager were also in attendance, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two people were trapped in one of the vehicles upon arrival.

They had since been extricated.

Police are asking motorists to postpone travel between Tekapo and Twizel if possible, or expect delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised caution and to expect delays along the route.

