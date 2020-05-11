UC looking at software that could catch cheating students

Monday, 11 May 2020

    Canterbury University may use software that could catch out cheating students as they sit their exams from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The campus remains closed until the end of semester one due to the pandemic and staff have been actively reworking and revising assessments to suit online, with most exams scheduled for June 8 to June 20.

    UC assistant vice-chancellor Professor Catherine Moran said the institution is considering a shortlist of the best solutions, which will most likely be a hybrid of real-time human monitoring and fully automatic monitoring.

    However, she said a final programme has not been decided.

    Moran said the fully automatic systems are a flexible and low-cost option which use automatic identification and can record sessions.

    Universities in Australia have sparked privacy concerns over plans to use software which monitors students through webcams while they sit exams from home.

    Some Australian students have protested against programs which would require students to grant access to their computer’s webcam, microphone and keystrokes to prevent cheating.

    The programs also use artificial intelligence, including machine learning and facial detection technology, to verify students’ identities and spot suspicious activity during exams.

    Prof Moran was unable to confirm whether artificial intelligence would be used, or whether students would be required to grant access to their personal computers.

    However, she said in determining the best approach, consideration has been given to the nature of assessment, student welfare including security, privacy, assessment anxiety, and students who may have special needs to accommodate visual or physical issues.

