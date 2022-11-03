Vehicles scrape over new Lincoln Rd 'speed bumps'

The major changes to Lincoln Rd in Christchurch are now operational - but not everyone is happy with them.

New peak hour bus lanes and 30km/h speed limits have come into force on the busy arterial route.

However, there's one aspect of the $8.1 million roading and watermain upgrade that's frustrating drivers.

Irate motorists have taken to social media to complain about a raised platform at the intersection of Lincoln Rd, Barrington Rd and Whiteleigh Ave.

Some say the mini 'speed bumps' can scrape the bottom of the cars and damage their suspension.

Christchurch City Council says the permanent raised safety platform was installed in an effort to reduce the speeds of vehicles entering the intersection to around 30km/h.

They say people hit by a vehicle travelling at 50km/h have a 20 per cent chance of survival, but at 30km/h the survival rate increases significantly to 90 per cent.

There has been 25 recorded crashes at the intersection over the last five years, three of which caused serious injuries.

It's the first time the city council has installed these safety platforms in Christchurch, but it is proposing to use them at other high-risk intersections.

Public consultation recently closed on plans to install raised safety platforms on the four approaches to the intersection at Marshland, Briggs, and Lake Terrace Rds. If approved, construction is expected to start next May.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air