Watch: Christchurch quake anniversary

    There was no civic memorial service, but people across Christchurch marked the 11th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake in their own ways on Tuesday.

    The World Peace Bell at North Hagley Park was rung 11 times at 12.45pm on the anniversary of the quake which claimed 185 lives.

    About 100 people also gathered at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in the central city to pay their respects and remember loved ones who were lost.

    Meanwhile, Mayor Lianne Dalziel laid a wreath at the national memorial.

    Christchurch’s earthquake commemorations were scaled back this year due to the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

