Why are so many retired Kiwis experiencing loneliness?

"It's like this void, this emptiness in the room."

Those are the words from one New Zealander experiencing loneliness, which is now at epidemic levels, according to Age Concern.

The group recently carried out a study that showed 59 percent of Kiwis aged 65 and over had recently felt lonely or socially isolated.

Checkpoint asked to hear from people feeling lonely and was overwhelmed with responses.

We spoke to some of the people who got in touch.

"After going out on a journey, say shopping or on a bus ride, you come home to a very empty house and that's when the loneliness just sets in straight away and you feel this, this emptiness, inside you, this, this horrible loneliness.

"You don't know what to do about it - you can just sit there and mope, or just try to go to sleep."

Michael is in his late 50's and lives in Christchurch, ever since he had a stroke 14 years ago, his life has become increasingly lonely.

To combat those feelings of isolation, he tries to keep busy.

"I try to tinker a lot with hobbies I had in the past that helps a little and a ride on the scooter always helps, go for the scooter around the block or down to the beach or the shops."

Due to his recovery post stroke, it takes a lot of energy for Michael to socialise.

But he is not even sure where to start when it comes to meeting people or organising an activity.

He said it is harder because he is not on social media.

"It's not like they have posters saying 'Hey if you're lonely come and visit us and come and have a chat'.

"There's no advertising at all anywhere, for anything."

A study carried out by Age Concern shows 59 percent of participants aged 65 and over felt lonely or socially isolated.

The study's authors describe it as a "hidden epidemic".

Last year the US General Surgeon called loneliness a public health crisis.

a 58-year-old man who did not want to be named was also living in Christchurch and struggling to socialise.

"Yeah, I suppose it's just, you know, long term beneficiary barely getting by.

"You have no money to socialise, so you don't meet new friends and your circles just get smaller as time goes by."

He is on a benefit due to an injury that means he is unable to work, which he said was a huge barrier to getting out there to meet people.

"When you barely have enough to pay the bills then you do not get the chance to meet new people, once you become a beneficiary, it's like you fall off a lot of people's radar or maybe they view you differently or something."

He felt a sense of community had been lost over the last few years.

"Those community things have been cut whether it's the council or the government saving money you know, when you lose community, it creates loneliness.

"You get left behind by technology too, because I'm not on Facebook or any of those sorts of things.

"Yeah, we used to get mailers in the letterbox, but you know, there is something on down the road or something."

Associate Professor at Auckland University's school of population Janine Wiles has been part of many studies looking at loneliness.

She said having shared spaces like libraries and parks is crucial to combat isolation.

"They create opportunities for people to mix in more relaxed ways with people who are different, they have positive associations with health outcomes and even mortality."

But Wiles said for those spaces to help, things like transport for people to get there must be invested in and getting the information to those that are not online.

The onus should not just be on people that are lonely to make changes, we all have a part to play.

"It's up to you to go and talk to people, all of us, benefit from diverse interaction, even if it's a very casual or relaxed smile at someone you are walking past."