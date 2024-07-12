Witnesses sought after man robbed at Christchurch park

Police are appealing for anyone who saw three youths wearing all black steal a man's vehicle, wallet and phone at Barnett Park in Christchurch last night.

The victim was under the impression he was meeting up with someone he had met online, but instead found himself confronted by three European males, a police spokesperson said.

The three black-clad youths robbed him at the park about 10pm on Thursday.

Police want to hear from anyone who was near the park at the time of the incident.

The man was "threatened" by the black-clad males, possibly aged between 16 and 20, before they took off with his vehicle, phone and wallet, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using file number 240712/4026.