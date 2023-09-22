From the womb to the stage: Twins hit the right note

Tane and Aka Pakeha-Heke at the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final. Photo: Supplied

Tane and Aka Pakeha-Heke have been together since the womb - now the duo keep the beat going on stage.

The Shirley Boys High School students are Twin Harmony, which won the solo-duo award at the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final in Auckland.

“Since we are twin brothers and we have been together since the womb, it’s the type of relationship that you can’t get from anyone else,” Tane said.

The 18-year-old twins gained national exposure five years ago when they sang at the Government’s criminal justice summit.

The pair grew up surrounded by domestic violence and, after losing their mother at a young age, turned to music in her honour.

“We love music.

"The more we can give the message of no more violence and we are all in this together, whānau for whānau, then we will happily do so no matter our kaupapa and no matter what’s going on.”

Tane and Aka Pakeha-Heke. Photo: Supplied

The twins won $1000 of musical equipment from the Rockshop and a NZ On Air new music single recording, video and promo grant.

Entrants from Invercargill to Whangarei competed in 35 heats and finals for the Smokefree Tangata Beats, held in conjunction with Smokefree Rockquest.

Team Dynamite event judge Lucky Lance said of Twin Harmony: “Even without knowing them I could tell they were blood brothers.

"There was something beautiful about their unison and their synergy. What came across is that they are very old souls.”

Said Te Whatu Ora director of health promotion Kathrine Clarke: “Smokefree Rockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats are such important kaupapa for our communities”.

“Young people have amazing talent and showcasing this is important. We are proud to have supported Smokefree Rockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats for about 35 years,” she said.

“Smoking-related long-term conditions can have a huge impact on our communities. It is the youth of today who will carry this kaupapa forward by encouraging their peers and whānau to stop smoking or to not start.”

Smokefree’s first-place band was Hastings’ Te Whānau Puoro, with Mystery from Alfriston College, Auckland, named runner-up.

By Sasha Watson