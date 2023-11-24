Young Canterbury ballerina to jet off on scholarships

Tamison Soppet will head to three European dance schools on scholarships of up to four weeks. PHOTO: INSPIRED DANCE IMAGES

Every dancer’s journey starts with a dream - and young ballerina Tamison Soppet is a big step closer to realising hers after accepting scholarships from three international dance schools.

The 13-year-old Te Kura correspondence school student will head to the Royal Ballet School in London, John Cranko Ballet in Germany, and Princess Grace Dance Academy in Monaco next year after being offered scholarships to attend each for up to four weeks.

Said mum Toni Soppet: “She is very excited to be going out into the big wide world; she’s nervous but grounded.

“We have the opportunity to first go to New York for the Youth Grand Prix ballet finals and, in July, Tamison would like to go to a summer school in Winnipeg on a scholarship she was offered last year.

“Then, we will come home for a bit before leaving to go to each of the schools in Europe.”

Tamison Soppet. Photo: Givealittle

Tamison, a Convergence Dance Studios student on Montreal St, was also offered a fourth scholarship to the Australian Ballet School in Melbourne, which Soppet said was “not being ruled out”.

To help fund the trip, a Givealittle page called ‘Ballet Beyond Boundaries: Supporting Tamison’s Dance Destiny’ was set up last week, with a goal of $25,000.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, would get her closer to her dreams,” said Soppet.

The decision comes after Tamison was recruited at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition, held in Sydney in September, after competing against more than 200 dancers aged 12-14.

Tamison Soppet in action. PHOTO: INSPIRED DANCE IMAGES

Tamison was called back for further judging after three days of performing and attending both classical and contemporary masterclasses, where the junior grand prix title was officially awarded to her by consensus of a four-judge panel.

Said Soppet: “Though winning competitions is amazing, making people feel something through her dancing is the real triumph and something Tamison strives for.”