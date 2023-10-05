Young ballerina faces decision of a lifetime

Tamison Soppet has gained a scholarship to some of the world’s best ballet schools after winning a major competition in Sydney. Photo: Supplied

Tamison Soppet might only be 13, but she has what could be a life-defining decision to make.

The Convergence Dance Studios student has been offered scholarships to the Royal Ballet School in London, John Cranko Ballet in Germany, Princess Grace Dance Academy in Monaco and the Australian Ballet School in Melbourne.

Tamison has the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Italian Alessandra Ferri, who attended the Royal Ballet School in the early 1980s; or Queen Elizabeth II’s appointed prima ballerina assoluta of the school, Dame Margot Fonteyn; or even the famous Rudolf Nureyev.

"Tamison has been competing all her life and dancing since she was four. Her dream is to become a professional dancer,” said her mother, Toni Soppet.

"Now, she has an opportunity to travel the world, experience dancing at different schools, and see what is out there for her.”

Tamison competed at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition, held in Sydney late last month, against more than 200 dancers aged 12-14.

After three days of performing and attending masterclasses, Tamison was called back for further judging, where the junior grand prix title was officially awarded to her by consensus of a four-judge panel.

Olivia Russell, Tamison Soppet’s dance instructor, has "helped her get to where she is today". Photo: Supplied

The scholarship enables her to attend one of four top ballet schools in the world for a period of up to four weeks.

“Winning is one thing and absolutely something to be proud of, but the scholarships and exposure is where the ‘excel’ part starts,” said Soppet.

“Tamison is over the moon to have such an accomplishment under her belt.

"This is the first time she’s been overseas to compete - which is pretty incredible.”

She said Tamison was judged for her "artistry, technicality, musicality, and performance" in both classical and contemporary categories.

“We moved to Convergence Dance Studios a couple of years ago and I cannot give Olivia Russell, her dance instructor, enough credit,” said Soppet.

“Her incredible nurturing, time, effort and training has helped Tamison get to where she is today.”

Outside of dancing, Soppet said Tamison enjoys swapping her ballet shoes for gumboots while hanging out at her friend’s alpaca farm, and doing ‘normal kid’ things.

By Sasha Watson