Saturday, 18 February 2023

1 dead, three hurt in crash near Ashburton

    One person has died following an early morning two-vehicle crash near Ashburton. 

    Police said they were called to the collision at the  intersection of Withells Rd and Rangitata Highway on State Highway 1 about 3.45am today. 

    Three other people have been seriously injured.

    The road remained closed this morning, with diversions in place. 

    Police are asking road users to please avoid the area, if possible. 

