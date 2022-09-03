$1500 fine for exceeding daily fish limit

Southland angler Christopher Wood was fined nearly $1500 in the Timaru District Court after he was caught with too many fish.

Wood pleaded guilty in the court last week to exceeding the daily bag limit while fishing in the Mackenzie hydro canals.

The hydro canal fishery is the most popular freshwater fishery in New Zealand.

He was convicted and ordered to pay fines and costs to Central South Island Fish & Game totalling $1437.60.

Wood was at the Mackenzie hydro canals in February and found to have exceeded his daily bag limit of two sports fish by a Fish & Game ranger. He had one more fish than allowed and attempted to hide the additional fish from the ranger.

He had previously completed a diversion programme for a Fish & Game regulation offence at the canals in 2020 and also had other convictions for Ministry of Fisheries offences.

A statement from Central South Island Fish & Game said in determining the penalty the court considered Wood’s previous history of offending and commented on the need for anglers to adhere to fishing regulations.

Daily bag limits are put in place by Fish & Game to ensure the sustainability of the fishery.

Central South Island compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens said the result sent a clear message to those who flouted the rules that breaches of this nature would be taken seriously.

"Angling at the canals is heavily policed by Fish & Game rangers. Anglers who are tempted to break the rules need to know they are risking a criminal conviction by not following the regulations."

Another prosecution is believed to be under way on behalf of Central South Island Fish & Game for over-fishing in the hydro canals.