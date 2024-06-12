Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Opening day beckons at Mt Hutt

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One of Canterbury's most popular ski fields - Mt Hutt - is set to open up the slopes on Friday for its 51st season.

    The field west of Christchurch is expecting a low of -8 deg C on opening day with more snow forecast throughout the week.

    Ski area manager James McKenzie said the team is gearing up for a busy winter.

    MetService is forecasting cloudy conditions at Mt Hutt on Friday with 7cm of snow expected to...
    MetService is forecasting cloudy conditions at Mt Hutt on Friday with 7cm of snow expected to fall in the afternoon. Photo: Mt Hutt
    Mt Hutt is encouraging skiers and snowboarders to car pool to the mountain when possible in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint.

    Vehicles with a full load of passengers will be prioritised. The initiative will operate on days the ski field expects to be at its busiest.

    The ski field will signal a priority day 48 hours in advance on its website.

    Mt Hutt will also open a new advanced trail for experienced skiers this season and an extension to the beginner's slope.

    - By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air