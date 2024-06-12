Opening day beckons at Mt Hutt

One of Canterbury's most popular ski fields - Mt Hutt - is set to open up the slopes on Friday for its 51st season.

The field west of Christchurch is expecting a low of -8 deg C on opening day with more snow forecast throughout the week.

Ski area manager James McKenzie said the team is gearing up for a busy winter.

MetService is forecasting cloudy conditions at Mt Hutt on Friday with 7cm of snow expected to fall in the afternoon. Photo: Mt Hutt

Mt Hutt is encouraging skiers and snowboarders to car pool to the mountain when possible in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint.

Vehicles with a full load of passengers will be prioritised. The initiative will operate on days the ski field expects to be at its busiest.

The ski field will signal a priority day 48 hours in advance on its website.

Mt Hutt will also open a new advanced trail for experienced skiers this season and an extension to the beginner's slope.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air