Ashburton school drops pounamu pass rule

Ashburton Intermediate has apologised after issuing a uniform pass that labelled pounamu as “incorrect uniform” and the board now plans to review the school's uniform code.

The school issued laminated passes that included a student’s name, class and specified the “incorrect uniform item” they had been permitted to wear.

A photo of a pass was shared on social media at the weekend showing the incorrect uniform item listed as pounamu which sparked outrage.

“It seems if you wanna be Māori at Ashburton Intermediate you have to carry this pass and present it to anyone who asks you for it,” the person who posted it said.

Principal Brent Gray issued a statement on the school’s Facebook page on Saturday addressing the fact that “as part of our uniform pass system, we have issued passes that are culturally inappropriate”.

“Thank you to those who have brought this to our attention and be assured that this is something that we will rectify immediately. Our sincere apologies to anyone we have offended.”

Gray then issued a further apology on Monday after discussions with the school’s Board of Trustees.

“We are grateful to those who have raised the issues around the pass and will rectify immediately any seeking of passes to wear a taonga/pounamu, which we have not denied the wearing of to anyone during my time here,” he said.

“The Board will also review the uniform code ensuring that incidents of this nature do not occur in the future.

“We have issued a response and apology to our school and Māori community and deeply regret any offense we have caused and apologise to all whānau hapū iwi as it was not our intention to cause any grief.”

Ministry of Education Hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Nancy Bell said the school had informed the local Ministry office about the issue.

“We believe they’ve responded appropriately.

“Any parent with concerns about the school’s approach should follow the formal complaints process and raise it with the Board of Trustees directly.”

The uniform passes at the school are not a new requirement and align with the unifom code outlined in the school’s prospectus.

The school’s uniform code lists “the only allowable jewellery is a watch and ear studs (one per earlobe). Any other items require exemptions via the Board of Trustees.”

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

