Australian found dead at Canterbury lake named

Lake Benmore. Photo: ODT files

Police have named a man found dead at Lake Benmore in Canterbury last month.

He was Anthony Otworowski, 63, of Australia.

Mr Otworowski went missing while fishing on February 18.

He was reported missing about 9pm and a helicopter with night-vision equipment was sent to search for him, but with no success.

The following day, LandSAR teams consisting of members from Omarama and Oamaru were deployed and began scouring the lake and Ahuriri River.

Mr Otworowski’s body was found at 10.30am.

Police expressed their condolences to the family and thanked Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers, ‘‘whose dedication and professionalism resulted in finding Mr Otworoski, enabling him to be returned to his family’’.

The matter is with the coroner.