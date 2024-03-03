Sunday, 3 March 2024

Australian found dead at Canterbury lake named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Lake Benmore. Photo: ODT files
    Lake Benmore. Photo: ODT files
    Police have named a man found dead at Lake Benmore in Canterbury last month.

    He was Anthony Otworowski, 63, of Australia.

    Mr Otworowski went missing while fishing on February 18.

    He was reported missing about 9pm and a helicopter with night-vision equipment was sent to search for him, but with no success.

    The following day, LandSAR teams consisting of members from Omarama and Oamaru were deployed and began scouring the lake and Ahuriri River.

    Mr Otworowski’s body was found at 10.30am.

    Police expressed their condolences to the family and thanked Search and Rescue and Coastguard volunteers, ‘‘whose dedication and professionalism resulted in finding Mr Otworoski, enabling him to be returned to his family’’.

    The matter is with the coroner.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter