Monday, 13 September 2021

Cantabrians develop grow your own mushroom kits

    Taylor McConnell runs SporeShift, an organic mushroom farm in North Canterbury.

    He began the business back in 2018 with his partner Susan, when they started supplying a variety of gourmet mushrooms to restaurants, markets and shops in the Canterbury region.

    They have slowly diversified, moving into selling mushroom spawn and seeds for keen home growers, and more recently, Grow Your Own kits that are easy enough for kids to even get involved in.

    The DIY kits are a huge asset as they can still be sold even during lockdown, a time which otherwise decimates their demand for supplying restaurants.

    Lynn Freeman speaks with Taylor, the owner of Sporeshift: 

    RNZ

