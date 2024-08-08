Canterbury councils unite for water plan

Mayors Marie Black, Craig Mackle and Dan Gordon. Photos: Hurunui District Council / Kaikōura District Council / David Hill, North Canterbury News

Three Canterbury councils will join forces to deliver a water plan for the region.

The Kaikōura, Hurunui and Waimakariri district councils announced they will create a water services delivery plan together once the Government’s new water legislation comes into effect later this year.

Once the legislation passes, councils will have 12 months to create a water services delivery plan detailing how they will meet higher drinking water standards, investment and regulations.

The three North Canterbury councils have been working with the Department of Internal Affairs to explore options which ensure local communities have a say, Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said.

‘‘The North Canterbury councils working together makes sense,’’ he said.

‘‘Our populations are made up of both rural and urban communities, our economies are interrelated, and many of our residents see themselves collectively as being North Canterbury.’’

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the three councils have a history of working together.

She said Hurunui supplied water to a portion of Waimakariri residents on the Ashley water scheme using Waimakariri consents.

‘‘We united following the Hurunui and Kaikōura earthquakes, regularly support each other during Civil Defence activations, and more recently have been aligned in our feedback in opposition to the previous Government’s mandated reform model for three waters.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the three councils are also members of Communities for Local Democracy He hapori mo te Manapori (C4LD), which lobbied against the previous Government’s Three Waters proposal.

The Three Waters legislation was scrapped under urgency earlier this year.

Mr Gordon said the Government’s policy, Local Water Done Well, built on the work undertaken by C4LD.

‘‘C4LD always acknowledged that higher regulations and standards are required and are coming and that there is a need for different models to fund future, further investment in Three Waters.

‘‘This can be achieved while maintaining local ownership, accountability to the community, alignment with wider council projections and planning.’’

Mr Gordon said the higher standards could be met more effectively in the long run by looking at alternative models.

The councils will engage with their communities before any final decisions are made.

Community engagement is likely to take place towards the end of the year or early next year.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.