Child's play takes swing for the better in Timaru

The revamped playground opened for the public earlier this month. Photo: Supplied / Geoff Cloake

South Canterbury children now have a multi-million-dollar playground that draws on art, history and culture as well as fine design to fire up their imaginations.

Some will be too young to realise it but the makeover of the decades-old playground at Caroline Bay in Timaru brings to fruition the dream of committee convenor Owen Jackson.

Seven years ago he was inspired by Christchurch's much-loved Margaret Mahy playground.

Jackson said outside personal milestones the project was the biggest thing he had ever attempted and he was fortunate a mix of talented people agreed to help him.

There was never any doubt the site had to be beside the beach.

"When you live here you tend to take Caroline Bay for granted but it's amazing and such a centrepiece for the city."

After some delay the CPlay committee was formed and the Timaru District Council was persuaded to provide funds for some concept drawings.

Three years on, the $3 million playground has opened just in time for the school holidays and the Caroline Bay Association's carnival that begins on Boxing Day.

The facility has a massive shipwreck (constructed by Whanganui firm Playground Centre) as a central focus complete with a crow's nest as well as dolphin and rat sculptures.

A section of the playground with the ocean in the background. Photo: Suppled / South Canterbury Drone Photography

Committee member Roselyn Fauth said it was number one on her list of desired attractions and she was thrilled the public also gave it the thumbs-up during consultation.

"I did do a little fist pump," she said.

The shipwreck reflects the region's history in the 1800s as a disaster area for vessels, with more than two dozen wrecked in 16 years - thanks to the strong southerly winds.

Other creations bound to impress youngsters include: lighthouse-themed slides, a flying fox, an interactive musical bridge, a Cyclops snake swing, a net see-saw and a mahika kai themed whare and tuna eel areas.

While there is a dedicated area for toddlers, older children who often lose interest in playgrounds around the age of nine, will find plenty to challenge them, Fauth said.

Jackson was also adamant the upgrade needed to be accessible for all children no matter their mobility. He was moved one day when he observed a boy in a wheelchair being given access to the only piece of equipment on the old playground as other kids watched.

"I thought we can do better than that … we wanted to create a playground that kids in wheelchairs could play on like anybody else and not feel like outsiders."

So among the facilities there's a wheelchair trampoline, a special needs seat and the deck of the shipwreck is accessible for wheelchairs.

Photo: Supplied / Todd Mudie Group

Fauth said the team has worked alongside Timaru Museum, Aigantighe Art Gallery, Timaru Library and the local iwi, Arowhenua, for inspiration and to ensure an accurate mix of history and culture is on show and can connect people with stories from their region.

Examples include the signage, the interactive play panels that have art reproductions on one side while the Floor is Lava obstacle course is appropriate, given Timaru has been built on rolling hills created from the lava flows of the extinct Mt Horrible volcano, which last erupted thousands of years ago.

Haami Rahui who was the Kaikorero (cultural connector) with whakapapa (ancestry) to both Te Runanga o Arowhenua and Te Aitarakihi was on the committee and performed a blessing at the site shortly before it opened.

The project has had huge backing from businesses and residents who have supported fundraising efforts ranging from car washes to putting cash into buckets at a fireworks display.

Fauth said it has been important to appreciate all the support - from a child's 50 cent donation through to the large donors contributing as much as $250,000.

As well, council funding and grants from the likes of Community Trust, NZ Lottery Board, Trust Aoraki and Pub Charity ensured most of the money was in the kitty before construction work started last March.

"A whole lot of people put a whole lot of faith in us," Jackson said.

Pacific themes are also evident. Photo: Supplied / Playground Centre NZ

With any project of this size, there are obstacles and one of the main ones the committee faced was the playground's location at the lowest point of the bay that has always meant problems with drainage. A pump has been installed to try and ease any problems with wet weather.

Fauth said all three major contractors, Rooney Earthmoving, Creo and Playground Centre, had been amazing to work with. Local builders, an architect and structural engineers had also contributed their skills, mostly on a voluntary basis - all motivated by the desire to provide the region's children with a safe, high-quality and durable facility.

Jackson likened getting the playground to the opening day earlier this month and handing it over to the council as "a rollercoaster ride". Among the dips was discovering an $800,000 shortfall due to the cost of surfacing once they thought fundraising was finished.

So it meant months more of trying to raise money before all the bills were paid and the playground was officially handed over to the council to manage.

He said he could not be prouder of the work many have put into the new facility which got buy-in from the community from the start and the feedback suggests a big thumbs-up for what the region's children now get to enjoy.