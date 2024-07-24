Community vows to keep fighting landfill during consent appeal

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hearing commissioners declined the application to create a landfill and expand an existing quarry site last month, concluding the applicant provided ‘‘insufficient information’’.
‘‘The community made it very clear to us that they are overwhelmingly opposed to a landfill in the beautiful Oxford back country,’’ Mr Robson said.
‘‘We will continue to advocate for them in the Environment Court.’’
Woodstock Quarries Ltd submitted resource consent applications in 2021 with Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council to develop a landfill and expand an existing quarry at 513 Trigg Road, View Hill, near Oxford.
The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board was among those who submitted against the proposal, raising concerns about traffic, fire safety, dust, operational logistics and amenity effects.
During the consent process, opponents questioned the need for another landfill when the Kate Valley Landfill near Waipara, in North Canterbury, had capacity.
In all, 397 submissions were received, with 395 in opposition.
Woodstock Quarries Ltd director Darryn Shepherd confirmed his company had appealed the decision, but declined to comment further.
In April, Shepherd told Local Democracy Reporting he understood the community's concerns, but he was confident the landfill would be safe.
By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.