Council raises concerns over ageing roads

The Hurunui District Council has raised its safety concerns with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, including safety concerns on Carters Road, Amberley, which is also State Highway 1. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A North Canterbury council has raised its concerns over its ageing road network and bridges with the NZ Transport Agency - but so far there is solution.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said she and chief executive Hamish Dobbie had a positive meeting recently with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency director regional relationships James Caygill.

‘‘Many councils don’t have the same dynamics with unsealed roads like we do, so he was interested in how we are managing that,’’ Mrs Black said.

The Hurunui District Council recently failed to get a 184 percent funding increase approved to improve its for roading assets.

While the transport agency increased the council’s funding in the 2024/27 National Land Transport Programme, it said Hurunui’s funding bid was too costly.

‘‘Our bid was realistic from our perspective,’’ Mrs Black said.

‘‘Our community is supporting a much higher level of investment and that didn’t go unnoticed by NZTA.’’

The council estimated it needed about $3 million a year to replace its ageing bridges. Around one-third of the district’s 286 bridges needs to be replaced over the next 30 years.

Mr Dobbie said he was optimistic Mr Caygill had taken on board the council’s concern, but there was "no solutions."

‘‘NZTA is grappling with the same problem. When a bridge comes due for replacement it is considered on a business case basis.’’

Mr Dobbie said there was discussion around the possible impacts on traffic in Amberley when the Woodend Bypass is built.

The council has already raised safety concerns about Carters Road in Amberley (State Highway 1). There are fears the bypass cause traffic to get from Christchurch to Amberley quicker.

‘‘We haven’t been given a solution, but we put across our perspective that we want people to be able to cross the road safely in Amberley,’’ Mr Dobbie said.

‘‘We are not saying we need to be the owners of the solution, but there needs to be a solution.’’

Possible solutions could include installing traffic lights or a pedestrian underpass, he said.

An NZTA spokesperson said the agency was continuing to work with the council on solutions for Carters Road.

It is also working with the Amberley Country Estate Retirement Village on the developer’s obligations to provide access to the development off SH1.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.