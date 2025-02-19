Council shines spotlight on parking problems

Kaikōura District Council is reviewing its traffic bylaw. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Kaikōura's council is looking at cracking down on developers who try to get around the rules for minimum parking spaces.

Parking on berms and selling cars on streets is also under the spotlight as Kaikōura District Council considers its local parking and traffic rules.

The Kaikōura District Plan specifies a minimum number of car parks required for new developments, but council senior advisor Dave Clibbery said developers have been commissioning traffic assessments to justify providing less parking spaces.

‘‘Such traffic assessments are considered to be relatively subjective with potential for bias in favour of the development, creating additional pressure on on-street parking,’’ Clibbery said at a council workshop last week.

‘‘Right now we have to take account of that (traffic assessments) because we don’t have any basis to challenge it.

‘‘But a parking strategy would provide a firmer framework to define on-site parking requirements.’’

He recommended the council develop a parking strategy alongside a review of its traffic and parking bylaw.

Developers are not required to provide parking under the National Policy Statement (NPS) for Urban Development (NPS). The NPS requires councils to plan for growth and ensure a well-functioning urban environment.

But Kaikōura District Council strategy, policy and district plan manager Matt Hoggard said Kaikōura has been exempt for now, as its population of 4200 sat below the threshold of 10,000.

‘‘The NPS seems to have been prepared with Auckland in mind,’’ Hoggard said.

‘‘In Auckland you can use public transport, but we don’t have that option in Kaikōura.’’

Clibbery said the traffic bylaw needed to address parking on grass berms and vehicles displaying advertising or ‘vehicle for sale’ signs.

Parking on grass berms is prohibited in the existing bylaw, but several streets were too narrow for on-street parking.

Clibbery suggested modifying the rules to allow parking on un-kerbed grass berms at the discretion of property owners or occupants.

‘‘It may be more appropriate in Christchurch, where the council undertakes berm mowing if property owners are unable or unwilling do to so.

‘‘We are relying on people to look after the grass berm, so it’s not unreasonable for them to allow visitors to park in front of their house.

‘‘Whatever we do, it requires a bit of compromise.’’

Parking a vehicle for the purposes of advertising is also prohibited under the bylaw, but it has been ‘‘a long-standing practice’’ for the council to allow the activity at certain locations, Clibbery said.

Mayor Craig Mackle indicated support for continuing the practice.

‘‘We don’t have to enforce it, but we do have the ability to enforce it if we need to,’’ he said.

‘‘We can’t be the fun police all the time,’’ Deputy Mayor Julie Howden added.

The council’s existing traffic bylaw was adopted in 2018 and was based on the Christchurch City Council’s bylaw.

A new traffic bylaw needs to be in place by December this year.

Staff will present a report to the council for consideration.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.