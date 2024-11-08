Big rise in fines for parking infringements

John Boulton is disputing a ticket he got for parking on the berm. Photo: Supplied

Just over 2000 fines were issued by Selwyn District Council parking wardens over the last year.

From October 1 last year to September 30 the council issued 2070 infringement notices amounting to $199,528.

That is more than 11 times the number of tickets handed out during the previous 12 months – 181 notices totalling $13,700.

The council introduced a dedicated parking officer role for the first time in September last year.

The council issued more tickets for parking on grass berms than any other infringements, with 797 fines.

This was followed by tickets for incorrect kerb parking (331), no warrant of fitness (285), no registration (236), and parking on the footpath (205).

The cost of the fines ranged from $20 up to $600, depending on the type of offence.

Council head of regulatory Susan Atherton said revenue collected from fines is used to cover the cost of delivering the service.

“Some of the revenue collected will also have to be paid back to the Crown (police) for registration and warrant of fitness infringements,” she said.

The top five ticketed roads were Dynes Rd, Springs Rd, Goulds Rd, North Belt and Robert St in Lincoln.

Dynes and Goulds Rds, which run alongside Foster Park, proved to be hot spots for grass berm tickets.

Rolleston Rugby Club president Nikki Ruki said she has not heard of anyone getting tickets near the park recently, but said the lack of car parking in the area is an issue.

Ruki said instead of parking on the berms people had turned to parking on side streets, clogging them up.

“I live just off Oak Tree Ln and I went down there (last Tuesday) and there were cars on both sides of the road, the traffic was only one way, no one could get passed. It was horrendous.”

Rolleston resident John Boulton got a $40 ticket in August for parking his ute with two wheels on the berm, which he has done for three and a half years.

Boulton is still disputing the ticket with the council. He is trying to turn the table on the council and presented it with a bill for berm maintenance.

Boulton argues the $2093 bill covers his cost of watering, mowing, and fertilising the berm for 182 weeks at $10 a week plus GST.

Atherton declined to comment on Boulton’s ticket as it was under dispute.