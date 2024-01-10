Father, grandmother killed in Sefton crash

Two people died and several were injured in the crash on Main North Rd/State Highway 1, near Sefton. Photo: NZ Herald

The two people who died in a crash near Christchurch on Monday have been revealed as two members of the same family.

Emergency services responded to the two-car collision on Main North Rd/State Highway 1, near Sefton, soon after 10am.

Michael Wong, 39, and his mother-in-law, who was visiting from Malaysia, were killed in the crash, while his daughter Bernice, 7, reportedly has to undergo multiple surgeries to fix her hip and leg injuries and her grandfather is fighting to survive in ICU.

Michael Wong’s son Gabriel, 10, suffered a broken arm and possible PTSD from witnessing the horrible crash, according to a Givealittle page set up for wife Evelyn Wong and her devastated family.

A friend of Wong’s who set up the page, which has already raised more than $14,000, said: "It was just the eighth day of the new 2024... it was full of hopes and supposedly a fun summer trip for the family of Evelyn."

"Our thoughts and love are with Evelyn and her family during this challenging time. A heartfelt thank you to all who choose to support here and to those who have already extended their care and compassion. A little we can do for our strongest, bravest friend."

Police said two people in one vehicle died at the scene, while a third person in that vehicle was moderately injured.

Two people in the second vehicle received moderate to serious injuries, they said.

Michael Wong and his young family. Photo: Givealittle

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel earlier told the New Zealand Herald the double-fatal collision was between two cars.

"It appears that one vehicle left the side of the road and collided with the other coming from the opposite direction," McDaniel said.

"We do not know the cause, but we know that one vehicle has crossed the centre line, hitting the other.

"We are still ascertaining the cause of the collision, so we’re currently at the scene, trying to figure it all out."

He added: "Police don’t want this kind of thing to happen at any time of the year, especially this time of year.

"We’re reminding people to slow down and drive according to the road conditions; distraction is a significant factor in many collisions.

"If you’re tired, pull over, and take a break."

Images from the scene showed debris from a flipped silver Hilux ute strewn across the road and a host of emergency workers at the crash site. A silver Corolla was off the road, in bushes, and had been covered with a sheet.

A witness at the scene said: "There’s a ute that has rolled in the middle of the road, and another car off to the side of State Highway 1 that has crashed. There are numerous emergency services on-site, and traffic is heavily backed up."

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, a rapid response unit, manager and two helicopters.