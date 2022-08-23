Gale-force winds for Canterbury

Batten down the hatches again - gale-force winds are expected to hit parts of Canterbury later today and tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a front, preceded by a strong, moist northwest flow, is approaching Fiordland from the southwest today.

The front should move north-eastwards over southern New Zealand tomorrow, then drift back southwards early on Thursday and weaken.

"This weather system is forecast to bring a period of heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland, and northwest gales to southern New Zealand."

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Canterbury High Country from 2am to 2pm tomorrow, while wind watches also apply to Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and the Clutha between 6pm today and 7am tomorrow.

Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland parts of North Otago and Dunedin can also expect strong winds between 9pm today and 10am tomorrow.

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, he said.

"People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added."

