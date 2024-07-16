'Hands-on', interactive Canterbury careers expo appealing to all ages

The Ashburton District Council's last careers event, the Pathways Youth Careers Expo at EA Networks Centre in 2021, was aimed at secondary school leavers but the Mid Canterbury Career fest in August is aimed at all ages. PHOTO: ASHBURTON GUARDIAN

Prospective job hunters of all ages will be able to discover new career paths next month.

The Mid Canterbury Careers Fest is being run by the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs on August 24 at the Hampstead Rugby & All Sports Club on Bridge St.

The council-run taskforce finds employment solutions for young people not in education or employment, but the career fest is taking a broader approach.

Ashburton District Council compliance and development group manager Jane Donaldson said the council, with the support of several other organisations, hosted the Pathways: Mid Canterbury Youth and Careers Exchange in 2021.

That event was held during the week and targeted school leavers to seek employment in the district.

It attracted 1400 year 9 to 13 students from Ashburton College, Mount Hutt College, and Ashburton Christian School to the EA Networks Centre, where 40 organisations showcased a range of employment opportunities.

Three years later, the council is taking a different approach.

“Traditional careers events typically happen during the week and the parents are not involved.

“We're hoping to take a fresh approach by providing an opportunity for the whole family to come and learn about trades and jobs within our district.

“With this expo, it could be mum, dad, or a sibling who finds a new career path.”

The expo will be focused on learning about jobs available with local employers and will be highly interactive, with a range of live demonstrations, workshops and 'hands-on' activities, Donaldson said.

“We're still confirming the final line-up, but hope to have a wide range of exhibitors including small and large machinery firms, plumbers, builders, electricians, mechanics, journalists, musicians, broadcasters, contractors, emergency services, and various agri services such as drone flying, GPS providers and Dairy NZ.”

A range of family activities are also planned, including crazy bikes for younger kids, interactive 'hands-on' job exhibits, a DJ booth, and a barbecue.

Find out more about the expo on Facebook or here

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.