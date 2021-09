The fuel bowser was stolen from a garage in Clarkville on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police

Police are investigating after a large vintage fuel pump was stolen from a North Canterbury garage over the weekend.

A police spokesperson today urged anyone who may have seen the 1.5m-tall fuel bowser or has information about its whereabouts to phone 105.

The bowser was stolen from outside a garage in Clarkville in the Waimakariri district on Saturday, August 28.

If you can help police working on this case, phone 105 and quote file number 210830/2175.