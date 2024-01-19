Helicopters called to fight fire near Amberley

Fire and Emergency NZ crews have responded to a “well-involved” blaze in Amberley.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Racecourse Rd around 1.20pm on Friday.

Multiple tankers and three helicopters have been called to the fire, which is estimated to cover about 50ha.

Tree stumps, grass, tyres and car wrecks are being burnt by the fire.

Fire and Emergency staff advised members of the public to stay away from the area.