'Help' message a prank

The message, right, seen in the sand at Lake Ahaura. Photo: NZ Police

The mystery of the 'HELP' sign left scratched on the shore of a remote West Coast lake has been revealed as a prank by children.The message was discovered last week by a helicopter pilot passing overhead.

It caused a flurry of speculation, as the little-known Lake Ahaura is remote and largely inaccessible.

A police search team was deployed by a helicopter on Saturday but found nothing of significance.

However, a "mortified" father had contacted police after reading media reports.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said a local family had been boating on the lake and the children thought the sign would be a great joke.

"Dad is taking appropriate action."