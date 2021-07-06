High winds hit Canterbury, polar blast on the way

Strong winds are starting to hit Canterbury, closing a ski field, and prompting warnings for road users.

Mt Hutt Ski Area in Canterbury has been closed for the day, owing to gale-force westerlies hitting the slopes.

In social media post the Mt Hutt Ski Area said: "Winds are a little strong at present and the forecast is to increase today.

"But the good news is we are expecting a cold SW change later tonight and new snow for tomorrow! So just one more day to wait out these warmer winds then some pow."

Coronet Peak, near Queenstown, has also been closed due to strong winds.

The MetService has a raft of weather warnings and watches in place across the South Island ahead of the polar blast expected later today.

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country until 11pm today, and Christchurch is also expected to be breezy.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthur's Pass until 10pm tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warned motorists to take car on some Canterbury roads, including State Highway 73 between Springfield and Castle Hill.

"Strong winds are currently affecting this route at the moment. Please take extra care especially if driving a high sided vehicle, motorcycle or towing a caravan," NZTA said.

The MetService said to expect 110mm to 180mm near the divide and 90mm to 130mm within about 20km east of the divide.

Further south, a Central Otago District Council contractor said there were "multiple reports of fallen trees, signs and other debris" in Roxburgh. Several roads in the area have been closed because of fallen trees. Crews were responding, and caution was advised for motorists. A tree has come down on State Highway 8 near Millers Flat, and traffic is down to one lane as work to clear it is carried out.