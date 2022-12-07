Intervention sought to resolve ECan consent stand-off

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon will consider seeking Government intervention to resolve a consent stand-off with Environment Canterbury.

The Waimakariri District Council is one of a number of applicants unable to gain a resource consent due to changes to groundwater and stormwater management regulations.

A report to Tuesday’s Waimakariri council meeting said it was due to ‘‘unintended consequences’’ resulting from Plan Change 7 to the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan and the recent Court of Appeal decision on a water bottling plant in Christchurch.

The Waimakariri council applied for a resource consent last year to construct and operate a stormwater management area at Mill Road, as part of the Ohoka Outline Development Plan, which was approved by the council in 2013.

While staff presented an alternative plan to Tuesday’s council meeting, Gordon said a long-term solution to the consenting deadlock was needed as development in the region would be impacted.

Gordon said he has met with Environment Canterbury and plans to raise the matter at the next Greater Christchurch Partnership meeting.

‘‘This impacts on developments in our area and it has implications in other areas too, so we may need to look at raising it at a ministerial level.’’

Council staff will work with Mill Rd landowners to look at on-site stormwater management as an alternative.

Three Waters manager Kalley Simpson said this would require each landowner to apply to withdraw from the Ohoka Outline Development Plan.

‘‘It is disappointing we are in this situation, given the amount of work which has gone into it over a number of years, but we need a pragmatic way forward,’’ Mr Gordon said.

Staff had also sought legal advice to see how the resource consent application could be progressed.

Comment has been sought from Environment Canterbury.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air